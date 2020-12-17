Former WWE Superstar trains local wrestlers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former WWE Superstar is helping train local up and coming wrestlers to possibly live out their dreams.

Nick Dinsmore, aka “Eugene,” has quite the professional wrestling resume. He has worked with some of the biggest names in wrestling. After making his debut in 2004 Dinsmore went on to train wrestlers such as Brock Lesnar and John Cena, and even became friends with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Dinsmore now helps train local wrestlers with a dream of making it big as well. These training sessions can get intense.

“We begin abusing our bodies by hitting the mat and the ropes. That’s when guys figure out if this is something they want to do,” Dinsmore said.

Nick enjoys seeing his trainees progress.

“I like seeing the light bulb come on and guys can really see what we’re doing in the ring,” said Dinsmore.

Midwest All Pro Wrestling has several upcoming events. The M.A.P team will enter into the ring next, on Saturday, December 19th at Bigs Bar in Sioux Falls. Tickets are available on their website.

