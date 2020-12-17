Advertisement

Former WWE Superstar trains local wrestlers

Former WWE Superstar trains local wrestlers
Former WWE Superstar trains local wrestlers(Midwest All pro Wrestling)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former WWE Superstar is helping train local up and coming wrestlers to possibly live out their dreams.

Nick Dinsmore, aka “Eugene,” has quite the professional wrestling resume. He has worked with some of the biggest names in wrestling. After making his debut in 2004 Dinsmore went on to train wrestlers such as Brock Lesnar and John Cena, and even became friends with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Dinsmore now helps train local wrestlers with a dream of making it big as well. These training sessions can get intense.

“We begin abusing our bodies by hitting the mat and the ropes. That’s when guys figure out if this is something they want to do,” Dinsmore said.

Nick enjoys seeing his trainees progress.

“I like seeing the light bulb come on and guys can really see what we’re doing in the ring,” said Dinsmore.

Midwest All Pro Wrestling has several upcoming events. The M.A.P team will enter into the ring next, on Saturday, December 19th at Bigs Bar in Sioux Falls. Tickets are available on their website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown man killed in Oklahoma crash
Example of a South Dakota driver's license (File image)
South Dakota’s driver’s license renewal exemption expires Dec. 30
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine plan for long-term care, nursing homes
Vaccine plan for long-term care, nursing homes
Vaccine plan for long-term care, nursing homes
Former WWE Superstar trains local wrestlers
Former WWE Superstar trains local wrestlers
Former WWE Superstar trains local wrestlers
Former WWE Superstar trains local wrestlers