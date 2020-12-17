Northern State prepares fan attendance policy ahead of upcoming athletics

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After having their fall sports season cancelled, Northern State and the rest of the NSIC will be starting athletics back up on January 1st. And at Northern, they’ll be able to do it in front of fans. It’s something Director of Athletics Josh Moon said has been a priority for the department and the university.

“Everybody’s on the same page. So, what we’re going to have in Wachs Arena is the same for what we’ve done since the start of classes.” Moon said.

The capacity of the Barnett Center and Wachs Arena will be capped at 25 percent. Wolves Club members, the families of student athletes, and Northern State students be given priority in attendance. And face coverings will be required at all events, matching the policy followed on the rest of NSU’s campus. Men’s Basketball Head Coach Saul Phillips said having fans back in the building will truly give the university a home court experience.

“It’s going to be terrific knowing that we can share this experience with the fans. We have the best fan base in the nation in Division II. It’s not even close.” Phillips said.

Moon said the athletic department and the university have already been planning for other attendance options should the need arise, and said the current plan may not be the final one made for the season.

“It really is focusing on it one day at a time, and what can you control in that day. And not worrying about two months from now. I think that’s the biggest thing with 2020, is people not knowing when it’s going to end. So, how do you control the stuff that you can control each and every day.”

Northern State will host it’s first competition since March on January 2nd, as the Women’s Basketball team hosts Wayne State.

