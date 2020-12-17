Northwestern women and Dordt men win in thrilling doubleheader between rivals

SIOUX CENTER, IA. (Dakota News Now) -Ashton Verbeek poured in 33 points in the first game Wednesday night. But her heroics came up just shy as Sammy Blum hit a big “3″ down the stretch to lead Northwestern to a 76-69 road win over Dordt. Blum led the Red Raiders with 18 points. Both teams are now 5-6.

The men’s game also came right down to the wire. Jay Small came up big for Northwestern (8-4) with a game-high 28 points and Alex Van Kalsbeek had 24. But the Defenders did exactly that with their home court and hung on to win a wild one 94-89. Jesse Jansma led Dordt (9-4) with 26 points and Garret Franken had 23.

