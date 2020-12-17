Advertisement

Northwestern women and Dordt men win in thrilling doubleheader between rivals

GPAC doubleheader between arch-rivals does not disappoint with 2 great games
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CENTER, IA. (Dakota News Now) -Ashton Verbeek poured in 33 points in the first game Wednesday night. But her heroics came up just shy as Sammy Blum hit a big “3″ down the stretch to lead Northwestern to a 76-69 road win over Dordt. Blum led the Red Raiders with 18 points. Both teams are now 5-6.

The men’s game also came right down to the wire. Jay Small came up big for Northwestern (8-4) with a game-high 28 points and Alex Van Kalsbeek had 24. But the Defenders did exactly that with their home court and hung on to win a wild one 94-89. Jesse Jansma led Dordt (9-4) with 26 points and Garret Franken had 23.

DWU men stay hot with 10th straight win and women fall at Morningside
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
Washington's Kpai signs letter of intent with Nebraska
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, December 16th
