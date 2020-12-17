Someone You Should Know: Providing a Loving Home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An eastern South Dakota family is being recognized for providing a loving home to kids in need of one.

“We have seven children, our oldest is actually off to college right now,” says mom Rachel Schmieg.

The Schmieg family is a big family.

“We have three biological boys and then we have four adopted girls,” says Rachel.

Three of their four daughters were first their foster children.

“One day my mom said she had heard about this contest and asked if she could have our permission to enter us in the contest,” says dad, Blake Schmieg.

Whetstone Valley Electric Cooperative recently announced on Facebook that the Schmieg family in Corona, South Dakota near Milbank got third place in a national contest for their inspiring story.

“I mean, this is just our life, this is just what we do, so it was kind of, quite shocking,” Rachel says.

The Facebook post talks about how Blake and Rachel have been foster parents since 2016 and have fostered at least a dozen kids over the years.

“It’s been a rollercoaster. A lot of eye-opening experiences, a lot of really, really good things, obviously have come out of it, but there are a lot of hard parts, too. The kids that end up coming into foster care need somebody, they just need somebody to love them and it’s not their fault, it’s not their fault, they’re just kids who need a loving family,” Rachel explains.

“I would say part of the other thing that Rachel and I get to see is the positive change, the positive change in the kids who are placed with us,” Blake adds.

The Schmieg’s have also helped change an outdated South Dakota adoption law in order to help provide some young adults the chance to belong to a loving, lifetime support family, like their oldest daughter. Their efforts were highlighted in a video posted on Governor Kristi Noem’s Facebook page last year, just one of many efforts made to create one big, happy family.

Blake and Rachel say they have a full house right now, but they are open to the possibility of fostering again in the future.

