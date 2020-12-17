Warmer for Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the fog and some picturesque scenes this morning, sunshine returned during the day and left us with mild temperatures. Cloud cover will continue to build back in again overnight tonight leading to a mild start to our Friday morning. Morning lows will only be in the 20′s and even some lower 30′s in western South Dakota.

A quick moving cold front will move through on Friday and won’t be a very strong cold front. That means it won’t have much moisture to work with so we won’t be dealing with much in the form of precipitation. A light wintry mix and some light snow will be possible mainly for the first half of Friday, but don’t expect widespread problems. By Friday evening, the clouds will clear out once more and lows will fall to the teens and even some single digits in northern South Dakota.

The weekend will begin on a sunny note for Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures settling in. Highs will be in the mid 30′s east and the lower 40′s west. Even warmer air will return on Sunday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 40′s east and some lower 50′s in western South Dakota putting our temperatures around 15 to 25 degrees above normal for this time of the year!

Next week, temperatures will begin on a mild note with highs in the 40′s. We’re tracking a chance for some light snow on Tuesday, but that doesn’t look to be too terribly impressive. Cooler air will settle in by the end of the week just in time for Christmas with highs in the lower 20′s and morning lows in the single digits.

