Warmin’ on Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine in southeastern parts of the region, but clouds will increase across northern and central parts of South Dakota. Highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday. We’ll be in the mid 30s in the southeast, but out west, we should get back into the low to mid 40s.

Clouds will increase overnight. Highs Friday will be even warmer. We should see even more 40s around the region. Most of us should stay mostly cloudy, but there is a slight chance of a few flurries primarily in southeastern parts of the region. Over the weekend, we’ll clear out for Saturday. Despite lots of sunshine, temperatures will cool off into the mid 30s. We’ll keep the sunshine around for Sunday and warm all the way up into the upper 40s and low 50s!

Early next week, we’ll keep the sunny weather around. Highs will be in the mid 40s again Monday and the low 40s for Tuesday. After that, it looks like some cooler air will be moving in. We’ll be in the 30s Wednesday before we drop into the 20s heading into Christmas. It looks like we will be staying dry through next week, so our chances of a white Christmas look very slim.

