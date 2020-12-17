Washington’s Randolph Kpai is now a Husker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Wednesday was a big day for local high school football standouts who signed their National Letters of Intent. And it’s especially big for players like Randolph Kpai of Washington who was featured on the front of our Pigskin Preview Magazine...

He flew all over the field for Ryan Evans in his senior year as will be doing the same thing in Lincoln Nebraska when he suits up at inside linebacker for the Huskers... He follows a long line of former Washington standouts to play at Nebraska and is happy to finally make it official. ”It feels great man, it’s a very exciting day. And I’m just grateful to finally get to this point. All the hard work and everything that I have done in my 4 years here at Washington has finally paid off. It means a lot, not just for me but for my family and like the community here too so,” says Kpai.

Four Roosevelt Rough Riders will also play Division One football in the future, three for the Jackrabbits who signed 30 players to early letters of intent.

SDSU (30)

Tyler Feldkamp (WR) Tucker Large (DB) and Michael Paulson (WR) Roosevelt

Regan Bollweg (TE) Pierre, Reece Burckhard (TE) Aberdeen, Josh Buri (RB) Brookings, Levi VandenBos (DE) Western Christian

Wyatt Bray (DE) Britton-Hecla, Ethan Headlee (OL) Harrisburg, Angel Johnson (WR) Viborg-Hurley

South Dakota (13)

Cade Ellingson (OL) Tea Area, Sam Kohls (OL) Roosevelt

NDSU

Bryce Lance (WR) Marshall

North Dakota

Jaden Feterl (LB) Washington

Nebraska

Randolp Kpai (LB) Washington

