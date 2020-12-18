10pm Sportscast Thursday, December 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The biggest men’s college basketball game in South Dakota history is Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon when #3 Iowa take on #1 Gonzaga. Hear from both teams. The USD women picked up a big win at Bradley as Hanna Sjerven’s 31 points/21 rebounds led the way and highlights from a pair of high school basketball games at Washington and Brandon Valley.

