Mild Until Mid-Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some light rain and snow over parts of our area Sunday evening will move out overnight leaving behind clear conditions as we head into Monday. It’ll be breezy mild with high temps in the upper 30s to upper 40s. It’ll be even warmer on Tuesday with temperatures rising into the 40s and 50s. The wind is going to be a big factor, especially over southeastern parts of our area. It’ll be coming in from the south at 20-30 mph. Get ready for windy and colder conditions Tuesday night and Wednesday as a strong cold front moves through. There will be some light snow accompanying the colder air but it doesn’t look like there will be much accumulation.

