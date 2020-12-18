Advertisement

British actor Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine

Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19...
Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - British actor Ian McKellen has received the COVID-19 vaccine in England.

The 81-year-old said in a tweet he feels “very lucky” and “euphoric” after receiving his first dose on Wednesday.

He added he “would have no hesitation recommending the vaccine to anyone.”

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first western nation to authorize a covid-19 vaccine, after regulators granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The vaccine is being rolled out to people over the age of 80, health care workers and nursing home residents.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Schmieg family placed third in a national contest for their inspiring story.
Someone You Should Know: Providing a Loving Home
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another hurt after a one-car crash...
One person killed in crash near Viborg
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
MGN
Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota decrease by more than 2,000 Thursday
Tyson Foods fired seven managers after they were accused of betting on how many employees would...
Tyson fires 7 at Iowa pork plant after COVID betting inquiry

Latest News

Aerial view of construction at the Amazon site in Foundation Park.
Amazon confirms building plans for Sioux Falls facility
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was given emergency use authorization last week and Moderna's is...
Sanford infectious disease doctor talks COVID-19 vaccines
Vice President Mike Pence received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Friday at the White House.
Pences get vaccinated for COVID-19