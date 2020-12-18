Advertisement

Clouds Clearing Out

Slight Chance of Flurries
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A quick moving cold front will move through on Friday and won’t be a very strong cold front. That means it won’t have much moisture to work with so we won’t be dealing with much in the form of precipitation. A light wintry mix and some light snow will be possible mainly for the first half of Friday, but don’t expect widespread problems. By Friday evening, the clouds will clear out once more and lows will fall to the teens and even some single digits in northern South Dakota.

The weekend will begin on a sunny note for Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures settling in. Highs will be in the mid 30s east and the lower 40s west. Even warmer air will return on Sunday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 40s east and some lower 50s in western South Dakota putting our temperatures around 15 to 25 degrees above normal for this time of the year!

Next week, temperatures will begin on a mild note with highs in the 40s. We’re tracking a chance for some light snow on Tuesday, but that doesn’t look to be too terribly impressive. Cooler air will settle in by the end of the week just in time for Christmas with highs in the lower 20s and morning lows in the single digits.

