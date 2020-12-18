Feeding South Dakota receives big donation from Kemps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Feeding South Dakota received 66,000 packs of “Giving Cow” milk this week from Kemps.

“Giving Cow” is ultra-high temperature (UHT) pasteurized Milk, which has a shelf life of up to 12 months, while typically fresh milk only has a shelf life of 20 days.

“When we have an opportunity to receive a donation like this its huge,” said Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota.

Along with the milk given too Feeding South Dakota, milk will also be given to Iowa and Nebraska. Kemps plans on donating over 500,000 “Giving Cow” milk cartons in all.

According to Feeding America, 80% of food banks are serving more people than they were this time last year.

Winter Months almost always see more people needing food assistance, but with the Covid Pandemic, even more people are needing help.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.