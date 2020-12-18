Iowa and Gonzaga men get ready for biggest game in South Dakota history at Pentagon Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday morning is the 50th Division One game at the Pentagon... And this will probably never be out-done because it’s #3 against #1. Gonzaga is the top team in the land and they have played like it too. With Minneapolis native Jalen Suggs and a very talented team that features several NBA prospects like Drew Timme and Corey Kispert, the Bulldogs love to run up and down the floor and score points in bunches. They had 102 against #6 Kansas and also beat West Virginia 87-82.

The Hawkeyes know this will be a supreme test. Fran McCaffery, Iowa head coach says, ”The atmosphere if it were different would be nuts and I think we all prefer that like I said. But I still thunk it will be an arena that looks really good on national television and 2 great teams competing. And we’re looking forward to it.”

All-American Luka Garza says, ”It would be awesome to be playing in there like it was in my freshman year, it would be packed with Hawkeye fans. But we know that’s not the case this year and we want to stay as healthy as possible. So we are just really excited for this game. You know either way, we’d play anywhere. Outside, inside, at LA Fitness, it doesn’t matter.”

The Haweyes are scoring event more points than Gonzaga. The Hawkeyes are 6-0 with totals of 97, 103, 99, 93 against North Carolina, 105 against Iowa State and 106 in Sunday’s win over Northern Illinois. That’s 100.5 points per game as a team... And Garza is almost unstoppable. He’s averaging 29 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

This could be a wildly entertaining game at the Pentagon Saturday morning at 11... It will be televised on CBS... And even though his team is ranked #1, Mark Few knows this will be a big challenge. Mark Few, Gonzaga head coach says, ”That’s what makes them so special is their ability to shoot the ball from 3 and to spread it out as well as they have the best scorer in college basketball down on the block. But he’s not just a block guy. He’s shooting the ball from 3 better that anybody we got. So yeah, it’s a huge challenge.”

Even without Garza the Hawkeyes are averaging 70 ppg. So they are not dependent on one guy. This should be a fun game to watch Saturday morning for sure.

