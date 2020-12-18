Lights on Lotta for a good cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s that time of year, where folks enjoy being festive and decorating their house for all to see. One house, in particular, is lighting up the neighborhood on west Lotta Street in Sioux Falls. However, the lights and decorations are for more than just sharing holiday cheer, they’re on display for an important cause.

This is the 14th year Ryan Borns and Scott Ihnen have put together their Christmas display. Around 17,000 lights shine across the neighborhood. The decorations no longer cover just their house.

“These neighbors over here started doing it and then we just got more stuff. And we’re like we have more things where should we put them? And you know, it got bigger and bigger,” said Ihnen.

“Some of the neighbors are jokingly, ‘Oh you kind of forced us into it,” said Borns.

They want to brighten up the neighborhood.

“Happiness in the air, everybody gathering together and families getting together,” said Borns.

“It’s fun because you see people get out of their cars and go take pictures in front of the blow-ups and just in front of the houses and we even have people that just get out of their car and then walk down around the neighborhood,” said Ihnen.

The couple is also using this as an opportunity to brighten other’s lives. Since the holiday display brings so many people into their neighborhood, they decided to start collecting donations last year. The organization they are supporting is K9s For Warriors, which provides service dogs to veterans.

“We’re in love with animals, especially dogs and we love our veterans and want to do everything we can for them,” said Borns.

“It felt really good just knowing that we could help a soldier. And all their dogs are rescues, so we could help rescue dogs too,” said Ihnen.

This year their goal is to reach $10,000, double what they collected last year.

Those interested can drop off a donation at 311 West Lotta Street. You can also follow them on Facebook at Lights on Lotta for updates.

This was no easy feat, so the two say they are thankful for all the help in making Lights on Lotta a reality.

“Jurgens printing, they helped us make a banner for our sign last year. And Bierschbach donated a boom truck, so we could put them way higher in the trees this year. They are over 60 feet in the air... And our neighbors are just incredible,” said Borns.

The pair hope to continue to see people drive by and look at their lights through the end of the year.

