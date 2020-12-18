SDHSAA to hear waiver request for cross border open enrollment

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota’s current restrictions on youth athletics has forced one co-op to look to the SDHSAA for a waiver, hoping to allow student to continue to compete.

The Estelline school district is requesting a waiver from the Association’s limit on how soon students open enrolling from Minnesota can compete in the South Dakota. Estelline is in an activities cooperative with the Hendricks school district in Minnesota. The two districts are seeking to allow students to open enroll to Estelline, and allow them to compete immediately in winter activities.

SDHSAA Executive Director Dr. Dan Swartos said a special meeting will be held for the group to consider the request, and said that the ongoing pandemic has forced them to consider problems like this on a case-by-case basis.

“We’ve had way more special meetings this year than we’ve ever had. And I would expect this is the same scenario in our schools as well. It’s just a product of the year that we’re in and the scenarios that we find ourselves in.” Swartos said.

Currently Minnesota students can only open enroll into South Dakota from adjacent districts, and that needs to be final by July 1st before each school year. However Swartos also said that two school districts in cooperatives, which include all activities, can allow students to open enroll into one another.

“Well Hendricks and Estelline are co-oped for everything. But then you have a competing rule within our constitution. Which does not allow someone to open enroll from a non-member school to a member school, unless it’s with that tuition agreement.” Swartos said.

Dr. Eric Bass, Superintendent for the Estelline school district, said it’s only looking to allow student in Hendricks the option to compete in winter activities if they choose to, noting that before the current restrictions in Minnesota that the cooperative was allowed to compete.

“We’re making it an option for those students. We’ve had a lot of families that are over there that want their students to continue to compete here. We want them to be able to come over here. If they want, if they choose.” Bass said.

Bass said it’s a unique and problematic situation to be in, something he hopes the SDHSAA will clear up in a meeting.

“We’re not trying to get kids from any other school district. We’re not asking them to waive any other rule. We just want the kids that are in our co-op currently that would like to continue to compete, if they choose to come over here, to have that opportunity.” Bass said.

The SDHSAA Board of Directors will meet in a special meeting Friday, December 18th at 10 a.m. The meeting audio will be live-streamed on the SDHSAA’s website.

