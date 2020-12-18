Advertisement

Thursday night high school basketball recap from Brandon Valley and Washington

Highlights from Roosevelt at Washington boys and Yankton at BV girls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Roosevelt boys paid a visit to #4 Washington Thursday night and the Warriors were not good hosts. The home team built a 37-20 lead at the half. But Roosevelt roared back in the second half to actually take the lead in the final minutes on a Tucker Large jumper with less than 2 minutes remaining. But after a free throw by Michael Paulson broke a 61-61 tie with 4 seconds left, Joe Uttecht threw it the length of the floor on the in-bounds pass, Kael Miedema caught it and scored to win the game 63-62 in a wild finish!

And the 4th-ranked Brandon Valley girls hosted the Gazelles of Yankton. And Yankton took a 14-12 lead after 1 quarter. But the home team played great defense from that point on and went on to win 57-42.

