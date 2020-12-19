Advertisement

Minnesota state lawmaker dies from COVID-19 complications

Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A state senator from St. Cloud has died of complications related to COVID-19.

The Star Tribune reports 76-year-old Jerry Relph was the first Minnesota lawmaker to succumb to the virus.

Relph was among a number of Republican legislators who contracted COVID-19 after contact with colleagues in mid-November.

At the time, Rachel Aplikowski, the Senate GOP spokeswoman, said Relph tested positive after having had close contact with someone in the chamber who had the virus.

In a statement confirming the news of Relph’s death late Friday, his wife, Pegi Broker-Relph, said her husband “dedicated his life to service.”

