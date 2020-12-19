South Dakota reports 564 new COVID-19 cases, 21 related deaths Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 564 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths Saturday. The new reported deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,350.

The new cases bring the state total to 94,336. Of that total, 84,490 are considered recovered.

There are currently 8,496 active cases in the state.

Current hospitalizations declined to 365. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 13.2% of staffed hospital beds and 29.5% of ICU beds in the state. 37.6% of beds and 31.6% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 5,385 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

