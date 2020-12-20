Coyote Women Fall At Oklahoma To Wrap Up Non-Conference Play

NORMAN, OK (Dakota News Now) - Preseason all-Big 12 pick Taylor Robertson poured in a season-high 27 points to lead Oklahoma past South Dakota 80-73 inside the Lloyd Noble Center on Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma (2-4, 0-2 Big 12) ends the 10-game road winning streak held by South Dakota (3-3, 0-0 Summit) just two days shy of a calendar year. The last Coyote road loss came at South Carolina on Dec. 22, 2019.

Senior Chloe Lamb scored a team-high 23 points with four triples. It marked her eighth career 20-point game with six of those coming on the road.

Freshman forward Morgan Hansen posted her first career double-figure game with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. She also pulled down four boards.

Senior center Hannah Sjerven finished with 15 points, seven boards and three blocks in limited minutes. Senior guard Liv Korngable added eight points and three assists, while freshman guard Maddie Krull had six points with five boards and four assists.

Oklahoma’s Madi Williams returned to action for the first time in two weeks. She finished with 19 points and three assists. Gabby Gregory added 15 points for the Sooners.

Much of the game was played at the free-throw line with the most combined fouls called in a Coyote game this season. All three of South Dakota’s senior starters, who account for more than 70 percent of the Coyotes’ scoring on the season, fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma made 27-of-53 shots from the field for 50.9 percent while South Dakota shot 26-of-58 from the floor. Both teams made seven 3s in the game.

The game wraps up a 1,742 mile journey by USD covering seven states in five days.

