DCI investigating Sunday morning shooting in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after an early morning shooting in Mitchell.

Tim Bormann, Chief of Staff for the Office of the Attorney General, confirmed to Dakota News Now the Mitchell Police Department responded to a call for shots fired in the 700 block of South Rowley around 2 A.M. Sunday morning.

According to Bormann, there were some injuries to individuals which were non life threatening. The situation turned into a pursuit.

The individual was taken into custody and the DCI has taken over the investigation. As the matter is ongoing, Bormann said he could not comment on further details at this time.

