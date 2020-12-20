Advertisement

Gonzaga Runs Past Iowa In “Game Of The Year”

Top-Ranked Bulldogs Defeat Third-Ranked Hawkeyes 99-88
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:53 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it wasn’t as close as expected, the battle between #1 Gonzaga and #3 Iowa, dubbed “Game of the Year” in men’s college basketball by the host Sanford Pentagon, was every bit as entertaining as the moniker suggested.

In the 50th Division One game played at the Pentagon the Bulldogs distanced themselves from the Hawkeyes with a 24-10 run midway through the first half and seldom saw their lead dip below double figures, handing Iowa its first loss 99-88.

St. Paul, Minnesota native Jaylen Suggs led the Bulldogs (4-0) with 27 points. The freshman was especially deadly from three-point range, shooting 7-10. Drew Timme added 15 points, Corey Kispert and Andrew Nembhard each dropped 13 with Joel Ayayi producing a double-double (11 points, 18 rebounds).

Iowa (6-1) senior and national player of the year candidate Luka Garza led all scorers with 30 points on 13-16 shooting. Joe Wieskamp added 20, Joe Toussaint 14 and Jack Nunge 10.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! You can catch the entire postgame press conference below courtesy the Sanford Pentagon.

