Non-profit ‘The Fam’ helps the homeless every Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls organization is helping feed the hungry on a weekly basis.

‘The Fam’ is a non-profit started by a group of motorcyclists aimed at paying it forward and helping others.

“We pull up on our bikes and it’s almost the dinner bell when we show up,” said The Fam Vice President Bruce Sinkler.

With the sound of a motorcycle, nearly 150 people in a few homeless shelters in Sioux Falls are fed lunch on Sundays.

“All of us have a past. We’ve all been somewhere, we went to the dark places and came back,” The Fam Founder Joe Lewis said.

‘The Fam’ is a local non-profit that helps feed, clothe, and assist people in need.

The group of motorcyclists and supporters bring sandwiches and water to homeless shelters every Sunday such as the Bishop Dudley House, and Union Gospel Mission’s men’s and women’s shelter.

“They thank us so much for doing this, they don’t understand what we get out of it by doing it. It’s heartwarming and we love being able to do it,” said Lewis.

Over the years, the non-profit has built relationships throughout the community, and showed those in need that someone cares.

Lewis said, “You can ask him how many come up to us and say ‘we didn’t think anybody cared until you all showed up.’”

“Not only that, just to see people’s faces light up, we’ve come up with a good relationship with a lot of the people,” Sinkler added.

One of those relationships is with Kelly Cheeseman, who looks forward to The Fam’s visit every week.

“We can always know that they will be here every Sunday to give us this stuff so we can have something in our bellies,” said Cheeseman.

The Fam also surprised Cheeseman with a new walker Sunday, as hers needed a few repairs.

“Oh, I very much appreciate that definitely. I’ve been needing another one actually,” Cheeseman said.

To get involved or donate to The Fam, you can go here.

