Advertisement

Official: Large car bomb kills 9 in Afghan capital

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday,...
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The strong car bomb explosion rocked the capital Kabul city on Sunday morning, killing multiple people, said a government official.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:43 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:34 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry says that a car bomb blast that hit the Afghan capital has killed at least nine people.

The Afghan interior said that the blast Sunday morning wounded around 20 others, including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital of Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked even as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators meet to hammer out a peace deal to end decades of war in the country.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI investigating Sunday morning shooting in Mitchell
DCI investigating Sunday morning shooting in Mitchell
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 391 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths Sunday
Christian Worship Hour Pastor Harold E. Salem passes away at 99
Minnesota state lawmaker dies from COVID-19 complications
Minnesota state lawmaker dies from COVID-19 complications

Latest News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the new COVID-19 variant could "be up to 70% more...
Cut off: Britain hit with travel bans over new virus strain
People are lending a helping hand and donating blood.
Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive kicks off for the holidays
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Justice Dept. charges bombmaker in 1988 Pan Am explosion
How to get the most out of wearing a mask
Congressional coronavirus committee investigators have found evidence of a “political pressure...
Probe: Trump officials attacked CDC virus reports