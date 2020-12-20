Advertisement

O’Gorman Boys Stop Sioux Falls Christian

Knights ride big first half lead ot 82-71 win
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Less than 24 hours a 69-68 win at rival Lincoln the O’Gorman boy’s basketball went up Cliff Avenue and handed Class A’s second-ranked Sioux Falls Christian Chargers their first defeat, 82-71, on Saturday afternoon.

The Knights improve to 2-1 while the Chargers drop to 3-1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI investigating Sunday morning shooting in Mitchell
DCI investigating Sunday morning shooting in Mitchell
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 391 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths Sunday
Christian Worship Hour Pastor Harold E. Salem passes away at 99
Minnesota state lawmaker dies from COVID-19 complications
Minnesota state lawmaker dies from COVID-19 complications

Latest News

vs. Mount Marty on 12-20-20
Coyotes Cruise Past Mount Marty In Non-Conference Finale
Boy's Prep Hockey on 12-20-20
Sioux Falls Flyers Edge Watertown
Coyote Women Fall At Oklahoma To Wrap Up Non-Conference Play
Stampede Lose Ugly Sweater Game To Waterloo
O'Gorman Girls Whip Lincoln