SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top-ranked O’Gorman girl’s basketball team shutout visiting Lincoln in the first quarter 16-0 and never looked back on their way to a 63-21 victory in their home opener.

The Knights are 2-0 while the Patriots fall to 1-3.

