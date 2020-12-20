Advertisement

Rentz & Dell Rapids Beat Tea At The Buzzer

Quarriers rally from 12 down in fourth quarter to win 67-65
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:27 PM CST
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The third-ranked Dell Rapids Quarriers rallied from 12 down after three quarters at fourth-ranked Tea and won on Collin Rentz’ layup at the buzzer 67-65 on Saturday afternoon in boy’s prep basketball action.

Rentz led the Quarriers with 29 points while his brother Connor added 17.

Tea’s Cael Lundin led all scorers with 32 points and Jeff Worth chipped in 13.

Dell Rapids improves to 3-0 while the Titans fall to 0-2 with losses to the #3 and # 1 ranked teams in Class A.

The game was originally to have been played last night but a power outage in Tea forced the postponement.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

