Sioux Falls street operations expected to end year under budget for winter budget

Downtown Sioux Falls
Downtown Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Sioux Falls expects to be under budget for Winter Budget for highways and streets.

One of the biggest portions of the budget is allocated to snow removal. With the lack of snow in the fall and winter months is a main reason for being under budget.

“It’s one of the most variable portions of our budget, we can swing millions of dollars in any given year, depending on what the weather does for us,” said Shawn Pritchett, Director of Finance for the City of Sioux Falls. “It changes from year to year and we just never quite know. "

Along with snow removal, money is allocated to street maintenance, paying staff, and if need paying contractors.

“Typically, when we have weather like this are salt domes are full, are trucks are ready to go but we have other task that we are doing,” said Dustin Hansen, Streets Operation Manager for the City of Sioux Falls. “We are fixing potholes, doing street sweepings, hauling materials and cleaning out the river.”

The budget is 8.6 million dollars for the winter months. 6.3 has been spent so far this year.

