South Dakota reports 391 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 391 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Sunday. The new reported deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,361.

The new cases bring the state total to 94,727. Of that total, 85,096 are considered recovered.

There are currently 8,270 active cases in the state.

Current hospitalizations declined to 345. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 12.5% of staffed hospital beds and 27% of ICU beds in the state. 42.2% of hospital beds and 35.2% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 5,411 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

