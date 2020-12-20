Ugly Third Period Dooms Stampede’s Ugly Sweater Night Against Waterloo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holiday cheer was dampened as the Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Waterloo Black Hawks 5-2 Saturday night at the PREMIER Center. Will Dineen scored both goals for the Herd on Ugly Christmas Sweater Night, but it was a three-goal third period for the Black Hawks that upended the night. Noah Grannan made the start, stopping 24 of 27 shots on net.

Will Dineen had the Stampede cowbells and Santa’s sleigh bells ringing with a goal at the 7:33 mark of the opening period to take the 1-0 lead. Forward Tyler Haskins was able to shoot a puck on net that ricocheted off the pads of goaltender Charlie Glockner several times before Dineen was able to slide the puck in for the goal. The Black Hawks responded with a goal of their own from Cole Hansen five minutes later to tie the game up. Hansen was to toe drag the puck around a Stampede defenseman and lift it over the right shoulder of Noah Grannan for the goal.

Again, the Stampede and forward Dineen took the lead to begin the second period. Leading goal-scorer Michael Citara, as he was down on the ice, was able to get the puck to Haskins who passed it to Dineen for the goal on the power play. The Black Hawks quickly answered back on their own power play with a goal from Cooper Wylie to tie the game at two apiece.

The third period was all Waterloo as Teddy Lagerback tallied his first goal of the season three minutes into the period. The Herd killed off a five-minute major penalty roughly halfway through, but two empty net goals from Owen Ozar sealed the game.The Stampede outshot the Black Hawks 36 to 29 on the night. The team is now 4-6-1 and in fifth in the Western Conference.The Herd returns to action for a road game against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Tuesday, before returning back to the PREMIER Center for a Sioux City Musketeers game on Wednesday, December 23 with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

