Avera Medical Minute: A ray of hope as COVID-19 vaccines arrive

A feeling of celebration was in the air as the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. See what Doctors and Nurses say as they receive their first vaccine:

“This is a pretty historic moment for the state of South Dakota. Avera McKennan has been designated as one of the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“We are very confident in science we trust it. And we’re so excited for it.”

“It’s just been a great day, a lot of volunteers are working on behalf of their colleagues or employees.”

“Today is really exciting today, I got to get my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. I’m feeling great actually I’m excited that I got the vaccine.”

“This was actually better than flu shots, there was no pain on injection. So far no shoulder soreness and I don’t feel any different than they would on any other given day.”

“Just know that I will be safe in the future from this virus, I haven’t had it yet, so I’m hoping to never have it. And just hope for the future.”

“There are people who wanted to get their picture taken for the historic-ness of it, when you think back. You know 100 years from now how historic this day was, it’s just exciting but yeah, the energy of people wanting to get their shot and say I want to get through this. I want to see our friends and neighbors get through this because we’re tired of seeing them upstairs in the hospital.”

“This is the day we have been waiting for. Cheers and tears honestly there’s some staff that have been emotional about getting the vaccine.”

“We’re in the late stages of this so don’t let your guard down, let’s continue to wear our masks. Sign up for the shot when it’s available, so we can get through this.”

