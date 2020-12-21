Coyotes Cruise Past Mount Marty In Non-Conference Finale

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota senior forward Stanley Umude notched game highs of 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the Coyotes to an easy 84-44 win against Mount Marty Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Umude, the Summit League’s top scorer, was 8-of-11 from the field including two 3-pointers in just over 23 minutes of work. USD (2-6) also got 13 points from point guard A.J. Plitzuweit and 11 off the bench from Mason Archambault. South Dakota improved to 11-0 all-time against the Lancers, who rest just a half hour away in Yankton.

It was the final tune-up for South Dakota ahead of conference play. The Coyotes host Denver on back-to-back nights Jan. 2-3 in Vermillion.

“Our guys came out with some good energy tonight, which is good to see,” said USD head coach Todd Lee. “Games like these help to develop the younger guys and we have a lot of guys that this is their first games of Division I basketball.

It was an exhibition game for Mount Marty, an NAIA program with a 7-7 record and 4-5 mark in the GPAC. The Lancers were without three key players one day after dropping a 97-80 decision at home to Dordt Saturday. Allen Wilson made four triples and led Mount Marty with 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

South Dakota led 44-25 at the half and outscored the Lancers 24-6 during the first 10 minutes of the second stanza. Umude scored six during the run while Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Tasos Kamateros netted five each. Kamateros (9 points) and Perrott-Hunt (8 points) combined for 17 points.

USD had a 48-30 edge on the boards and scored 29 points off 18 Mount Marty turnovers.

-RECAP COURTESY USD ATHLETICS

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.