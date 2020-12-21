Advertisement

CVS prepares COVID-19 vaccine administration for SD long-term care facilities

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (Dakota News Now) - CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country.  This nationwide effort will begin on December 28 in 26 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in South Dakota that selected CVS Health as their COVID-19 vaccination partner.

Earlier this month, CVS Health was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

While CVS Health staff are beginning with long-term care facilities, they also have an agreement with the HHS to eventually provide vaccines to the general public in their 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country in 2021.

