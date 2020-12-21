Advertisement

Dr. Fauci: I gave Santa the COVID-19 vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - A lot of kids may have been worried that coronavirus would keep Santa Claus homebound this Christmas.

After all, his advanced age puts him well into the high-risk category.

But the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says there’s no need for concern.

Fauci says he himself administered the vaccine to Santa.

He revealed the happy news in response to a child’s question during “The ABCs of COVID-19: A CNN-Sesame Street Town Hall for Families.”

Paxton, 6, asked if Santa would still be able to visit him: “What if he can’t go to anyone’s house? Or near his reindeer?”

Fauci explained to the kids that Santa is doing fine.

“Well, I have to say, I took care of that for you, because I was worried that you’d all be upset,” he said. “So, what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there, and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.

“He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about.”

Fauci had weighed in on the issue previously.

According to USA Today, the good doctor said last month that Santa “has a lot of good innate immunity.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

