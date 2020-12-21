Advertisement

EmBe awarded Bush Foundation Grant

Published: Dec. 21, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - EmBe has been awarded a Bush Foundation Community Innovation grant.

The $200,000 award provides funding for a two-year collaborative project to develop a framework for a shared child and school-age care substitute staffing pool.

This pool of trained staff will meet day-to-day needs across multiple organizations.

The project grew out of the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative, convened and facilitated by Sioux Falls Thrive.

The group has been meeting for several years with a focus on advancing sustainable child and school-age care.

COVID has propelled the group into the spotlight as the essential work of childcare providers has affected the workforce during the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be working together with others to create efficiencies and maximize impact to better serve families. It’s a perfect fit with EmBe’s empowering mission,” said Jennifer Hoesing, EmBe Chief Development Officer. “As we seek to transform our clients’ lives for the better, the Bush Foundation Community Innovation grant will provide tremendous support to explore new and innovative ideas that meet urgent community needs.”

EmBe is just one of the stakeholders developing the collaborative sub-pool.

Key strategic partners include Sioux Falls Thrive, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire, Volunteers of America Dakotas, Peace Care located at Peace Lutheran Church and Kids Inc. After School enrichment program.

