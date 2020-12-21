Advertisement

Funeral service set for Pastor Salem

(KSFY)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Arrangements have been made to honor the life of Pastor Harold E. Salem.

For over forty years, world-renowned Pastor Harold E. Salem took to the airwaves every Sunday on KSFY to preach the gospel on Christian Worship Hour.

Pastor Salem passed away Friday morning. He was 99 years old.

The funeral service for Pastor Salem will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Aberdeen.

Rev. Gary Compton will officiate.

The service will be live-streamed via Facebook and the Christian Worship Hour website. It will also be available through the website after the funeral date.

Pastor Salem and his team at the Christian Worship Hour had prepared for his death.

The weekly broadcast will continue, utilizing the many hundreds of sermons and devotionals recorded over the years.

