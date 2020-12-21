Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive kicks off for the holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police and Fire Rescue work together throughout the year. But during the holidays, they face off against each other for a good cause.

The Sioux Falls Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive provides the blood supply for the community from Christmas through the New Year.

2020 marks the 25th year of the life-saving event.

Anyone who donates blood will receive a t-shirt designed by the Sioux Falls Police and Fire Rescue, a certificate for a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse, a certificate for a free breakfast burrito at Taco John’s of Sioux Falls and much more (while supplies last).

Click the location below to schedule your appointment in our donor room or at one of the blood drives hosted by one of our community partners.

Thursday, December 24 - Donate blood at Flyboy Donuts (East 10th St.) from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and receive an event t-shirt and a free dozen donuts.

Thursday, December 24 - Donate blood at Flyboy Donuts (Bridges Shopping Center; 57th St. & Western Ave) from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and receive an event t-shirt and a free dozen donuts.

Monday, December 28 - Donate blood at the Original Pancake House (W. 41st St. & Kiwanis Ave.) between 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., receive a short stack of pancakes and an event t-shirt.

Monday, December 28 - Donate blood at Camille’s Sidewalk Café (41st St. & Grange Ave) between 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. & 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., receive a free meal from Camille’s Sidewalk Café and an event t-shirt.

Tuesday, December 29 - Donate blood at Hy-Vee (3020 E. 10th St.) between 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. receive a free Hy-Vee breakfast and an event t-shirt.

Wednesday, December 30 - Donate blood at Scheels All Sport (41st St. & Western Ave) between 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. receive a free Ferris wheel ride and an event t-shirt.

Thursday, December 31 - Donate blood at Firehouse Subs (3504 W. 41st St.) between 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or Firehouse Subs (5200 Arrowhead Pkwy) between 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., receive an event t-shirt and a free Fire House Sub.

Saturday, January 2 - Donate blood at Remedy Brewing Co. (401 E. 8th St. #120) between 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., receive an event t -shirt and a pint of your favorite brew.

Avera McKennan Donor Room - Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room - Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org) weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health. Donors exhibiting cold or flu symptoms are unable to donate. A valid identification is required at the time of registration. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood. With policies associated in addressing COVID-19, only donors with appointments will be accepted. To schedule your appointment donors can log onto www.cbblifeblood.org

