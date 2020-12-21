Light display in Le Mars, IA bringing holiday cheer in 2020

LE MARS, IA (Dakota News Now) - Rob Scheitler started putting lights up at his house with his dad when he was 10 years old. He built his own house on his family’s property and started the light display at his home 24 years ago. It’s called Christmas Acres.

Rob’s wife, Joyce, and his daughter, Shaunna, carry on the tradition with him. Rob said he started hanging lights in August this year.

It’s free to drive by and look at the lights. Up until 2012, he and his wife wouldn’t accept donations. Then, they decided if people wanted to donate, they would give it to the Christian Needs Center in Le Mars. It’s an organization through their church that donates food and basic items to families in need.

This year has already been a record year for the family. They’ve raised more than $30,000 so far and the light display will stay open through at least December 31st. It’s open from 5 PM to 10 PM daily. The address to the display is 18481 Impala Ave in Le Mars. It’s 7 miles west of Le Mars, IA on Highway 3, then a left on Impala Avenue.

Rob said he adds to the display every year, and mostly everything in it is vintage and donated to them. He estimates there are more than 200,000 lights on 37 trees and 57 bushes. There are more than 160 lighted sculptures, several inflatables and music coming from several speakers. People can drive or walk through the display.

