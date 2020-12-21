Advertisement

Sioux Falls Flyers Edge Watertown

Four-Goal Second Period The Difference In 4-3 Victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Flyers maintained their perfect start despite a game effort from the visiting Watertown Lakers.

The Flyers scored four goals in the second and held off a Watertown rally in the third period to win 4-3.

Anthony Valland scored twice for the Flyers with Jorgen Kouri getting the eventual game winner. Blair Boomsma had a goal and assist to lead the Lakers.

Sioux Falls improves to 7-0 while the Lakers drop to 1-3.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

