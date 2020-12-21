Sioux Falls Municipal Band to mark anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is celebrating the holidays.

A wind quintet group from the Municipal Band will perform on Tuesday, December 22 at 8:00 p.m.

The performance will commemorate one hundred years of consecutive play.

The event will be live-streamed beginning at 8 p.m.

You can watch live on the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

