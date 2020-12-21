Sioux Falls Municipal Band to mark anniversary
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is celebrating the holidays.
A wind quintet group from the Municipal Band will perform on Tuesday, December 22 at 8:00 p.m.
The performance will commemorate one hundred years of consecutive play.
The event will be live-streamed beginning at 8 p.m.
You can watch live on the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.