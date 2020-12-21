South Dakota farmers prepare for COVID stimulus package

BURBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s largest industry is set to have some relief on the way as Congress came to an agreement on Sunday night for a new stimulus package.

The new package has set $13 billion aside for the agriculture industry.

“We had a number of hog producers across our region who needed to do some depopulation, some euthanizing, and we’re going to help them with the cost of getting rid of those hogs,” said Representative Dusty Johnson. “For row crop folks and cattle folks there will be another round of CFAP, that was the COVID-19 support mechanism, that’s going to help them offset a much lower than expected prices particularly on the cattle side that we’ve seen because of COVID.”

Reid Jensen farms about 1,800 acres in Burbank and Elk Point, has 90 head of cattle and is also a South Dakota Farm Bureau board member. He says any bit helps.

“Every little bit helps. $20 an acre isn’t a lot of money for a farmer but it’s still a benefit to us,” Jensen said.

Jensen added that he’d rather be paid from the market, however, the stimulus is good for the agriculture economy.

“It does help with the farming economy as it helps support our baseline as far as land prices and it keeps agriculture on solid footing,” he said.

As for a timeline, Representative Johnson says assistance should be on the way shortly.

“This is targeted, this is focused, this is going to get done in the next 24 hours and I think you’re going to start to see some of these programmatic relief dollars hitting people even within the next few weeks,” said Rep. Johnson.

