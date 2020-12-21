Advertisement

South Dakota reports 20 additional deaths, 347 new cases

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 347 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths Monday. The newly reported deaths bring South Dakota’s death toll to 1,381.

The 347 new cases bring the state total to 95,074 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations declined by one to 344, and 224 more people have recovered.

According to the Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 12.5% of staffed hospital beds and 28.8% of staffed ICU beds.

In total, 5,429 South Dakotans have been hospitalized from the virus.

