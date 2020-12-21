Sunny and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are starting off this week with some mild temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the north to the upper 50s in central South Dakota. There will be plenty of sunshine today but it will be breezy. Wind gusts will approach 35 mph this afternoon.

The wind will stick around for tomorrow, but it will be warmer. We’ll see a lot of places pushing 50 for a high tomorrow with low to mid 50s in central South Dakota. Don’t get used to the mild temps because they’ll be gone for Wednesday. Cold air will move into the region causing highs to drop into the 20s for most Wednesday. There’s a slight chance we could see a few flurries Wednesday morning, as well.

A few places may drop below zero by Thursday morning and we’ll struggle to make it into the teens for highs. We should turn things around for Christmas, though! It looks like we’ll have plenty of sunshine and jump into the 30s for highs. We’ll stay in the 30s for Saturday before dropping back into the upper 20s by early next week.

