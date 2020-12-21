TikTok gifts USD $1 million, supports health care scholarships

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota was among 10 colleges and universities nationwide to receive a $1 million gift as part of TikTok’s Health Heroes Initiative launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gift from the global social media company is intended to support healthcare-related scholarships benefitting enrolled tribal members and other students, as well as programming to study and promote health and wellbeing in impoverished or marginalized South Dakota communities.

