Advertisement

TikTok gifts USD $1 million, supports health care scholarships

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota was among 10 colleges and universities nationwide to receive a $1 million gift as part of TikTok’s Health Heroes Initiative launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gift from the global social media company is intended to support healthcare-related scholarships benefitting enrolled tribal members and other students, as well as programming to study and promote health and wellbeing in impoverished or marginalized South Dakota communities.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viborg woman identified in Turner County fatal crash.
Viborg woman identified in Turner County fatal crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile...
Sioux Falls Police release video of robbery suspects
How to get the most out of wearing a mask
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

Holiday cookie decorating tips
Sioux Falls bakery owner gives holiday cookie decorating tips
The Link facility in downtown Sioux Falls (File photo)
Avera to serve as health care provider for Sioux Falls community triage center
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Match day coming up at Children’s Inn gift wrap booth at the Empire Mall.
Match day coming up at Children’s Inn Gift Wrap Booth
Scene of construction accident (KOTA)
1 dead, 1 rescued after construction accident in Rapid City