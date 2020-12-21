Viborg woman identified in Turner County fatal crash.

VIBORG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – A Viborg, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash near Viborg.

A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was westbound on 459th Avenue when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the roadway, entered the north ditch, and rolled.

Mary Nelson, the 75-year-old driver, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. She later died as a result of her injuries.

Warren Nelson of Viborg, who was the 75-year-old passenger, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to the Viborg hospital.

Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

