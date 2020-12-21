Advertisement

Viborg woman identified in Turner County fatal crash

Viborg woman identified in Turner County fatal crash.
Viborg woman identified in Turner County fatal crash.(Turner County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIBORG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – A Viborg, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash near Viborg.

A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was westbound on 459th Avenue when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the roadway, entered the north ditch, and rolled.

Mary Nelson, the 75-year-old driver, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. She later died as a result of her injuries.

Warren Nelson of Viborg, who was the 75-year-old passenger, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to the Viborg hospital.

Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile...
Sioux Falls Police release video of robbery suspects
How to get the most out of wearing a mask
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

Holiday cookie decorating tips
Sioux Falls bakery owner gives holiday cookie decorating tips
The Link facility in downtown Sioux Falls (File photo)
Avera to serve as health care provider for Sioux Falls community triage center
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Match day coming up at Children’s Inn gift wrap booth at the Empire Mall.
Match day coming up at Children’s Inn Gift Wrap Booth
Scene of construction accident (KOTA)
1 dead, 1 rescued after construction accident in Rapid City