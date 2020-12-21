Watertown police investigating attempted robbery

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Watertown Radio) - Watertown police are investigating an attempted robbery.

Sergeant Ryan Beauchamp says it happened at 4:00 a.m. Saturday at Quality Inn and Suites on 35th Street Circle.

Beauchamp says a man armed with a knife walked into the hotel lobby and demanded money.

He left without getting any.

Police set up a perimeter and utilized a drone, but were unable to locate the suspect.

He’s described as a man in his 40′s with a dark complexion. He had short hair, glasses with round frames, and was wearing a baseball hat and dark-colored coat.

Anyone with information in the crime is asked to contact Watertown police at 605-882-6210.

