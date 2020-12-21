Advertisement

Watertown police investigating attempted robbery

(KCRG)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Watertown Radio) - Watertown police are investigating an attempted robbery.

Sergeant Ryan Beauchamp says it happened at 4:00 a.m. Saturday at Quality Inn and Suites on 35th Street Circle.

Beauchamp says a man armed with a knife walked into the hotel lobby and demanded money.

He left without getting any.

Police set up a perimeter and utilized a drone, but were unable to locate the suspect.

He’s described as a man in his 40′s with a dark complexion. He had short hair, glasses with round frames, and was wearing a baseball hat and dark-colored coat.

Anyone with information in the crime is asked to contact Watertown police at 605-882-6210.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI investigating Sunday morning shooting in Mitchell
DCI investigating Sunday morning shooting in Mitchell
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 391 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths Sunday
Christian Worship Hour Pastor Harold E. Salem passes away at 99
Minnesota state lawmaker dies from COVID-19 complications
Minnesota state lawmaker dies from COVID-19 complications

Latest News

People are lending a helping hand and donating blood.
Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive kicks off for the holidays
How to get the most out of wearing a mask
Credit: Trent Loutsch A large holiday light display in Le Mars, IA is bringing a lot of...
Light display in Le Mars, IA bringing holiday cheer in 2020
How to take care of your masks while staying healthy
Tips for healthy mask hygiene