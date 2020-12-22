Advertisement

1 dead, 1 rescued after construction accident in Rapid City

Scene of construction accident (KOTA)
Scene of construction accident (KOTA)(KOTA KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
APID CITY, S.D. - One man is dead and another was rescued after a trench collapsed at a construction site in front of a Rapid City home.

Fire officials say the accident happened Monday afternoon.

Police and medics arrived to find one man submerged up to his chest and another completely submerged up to his head. His body was recovered after about five hours of digging. The rescued man was uninjured.

It’s not immediately clear how the trench collapsed while the men were working.

