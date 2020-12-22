Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Monday, December 21st

Swedlund is hard-working AOW, Jacks win at Montana State, DSU men fall in OT and DeSmet and DRSM split doubleheader
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bella Swedlund is not only one of the best girls basketball players in the state, she might be the hardest-working. The SDSU women win their 3rd straight and the DSU men lose a heartbreaker in OT to Briar Cliff. In high school hoops, DeSmet and DRSM split a doubleheader in DeSmet.

Hard-working Swedlund hopes to lead defending champion Winner to more state championships
Top-ranked DeSmet boys roll, DRSM wins girls game in HS doubleheader
Dakota State loses OT heartbreaker to Briar Cliff
SDSU women win at Montana State behind play of Selland and Irwin
