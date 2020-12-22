Advertisement

436 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coronavirus numbers continued to trend in a positive direction in South Dakota Tuesday as both active cases and current hospitalizations declined.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 436 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 95,509.

However, those new cases were outpaced by new recoveries. Active cases declined by over 700 to 7,627, marking the lowest active case count in the state since mid-October. The number of active cases in South Dakota has dropped over 4,000 in the past week, and over 9,000 in the past two weeks. This number hovered above 15,000 for most of November and early December.

Health officials reported no new deaths Tuesday. The state’s total deaths remained at 1,381.

Current hospitalizations fell by three to 341. According to data from the New York Times, the 7-day average for hospitalizations is at its lowest rate since late October.

