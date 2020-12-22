Another Windy Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll start off with a few clouds around northern and western parts of the region. Those clouds will break and we’ll stay mostly sunny in the southeast. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the east to the low 60s out west! It’s going to be another breezy day with wind gusts in between 30 and 35 mph for most. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for parts of southwestern Minnesota from noon until 5 p.m.

The forecast is really going to look different for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Clouds will increase, the wind will pick up, cold air will start to move into the region, and we could see some snow. A High Wind Watch will be in effect for parts of central South Dakota by Wednesday with wind gusts around 60 mph possible. Add a little light snow into that wind and there could be some reduced visibility. Speaking of light snow, we could see some spread across the region early Wednesday morning. Out west, we should see minimal snow accumulations. Higher amounts will be east of I-29 where some parts of southwestern Minnesota could see 3 to 5 inches. A Winter Storm Watch is set to go in effect for eastern parts of the region early Wednesday morning.

Most of us will drop down to, if not below zero by Thursday morning. Despite plenty of sun Thursday, we’ll stay cold with highs in the teens. The wind shouldn’t be an issue. After a cold start, Christmas day is looking great! We’ll have lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 30s. Highs will stay in the mid 30s Saturday before cooling off closer to 30 by Sunday.

