Avera to serve as health care provider for Sioux Falls community triage center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera Health will serve as the health care provider for a community triage center currently in development in downtown Sioux Falls.

The triage center, known as “The Link,” will offer a detoxification center, a sobering center and a behavioral health triage service. It is being built on N. Dakota Avenue near 8th Street.

The Link Board of Directors announced Avera will serve as the care provider for the facility Tuesday morning.

Project director Steve Lindquist said in a press release that the board asked for proposals from providers earlier this year. The board evaluated the proposals and conducted interviews. Lindquist said any board members who had a conflict of interest recused themselves from the process. The board eventually voted to approve Avera as the provider on Dec. 3.

The Link is expected to open in early 2021. The City of Sioux Falls has been working on developing a community triage center for over eight years.

Lindquist said as a community triage center, The Link will be a safe place for people experiencing a non-violent behavioral health crisis or needing care for substance abuse disorders to accessimmediate treatment and referral to support services. Services will include urgent care for non-violent behavioral health crises, detox and sobering services, short-term treatment for Link Vendor Selection Announcement News ReleaseCLEAN substance or alcohol addiction, case management and referrals to other services for mental health or substance use disorder treatment.

